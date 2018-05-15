April data: Wholesale inflation hits 4-month high on high fuel, food costs; CPI at 4.58 per cent

Rise in rates boosts expectations of a prolonged pause on policy rates by the Reserve Bank of India. Rise in rates boosts expectations of a prolonged pause on policy rates by the Reserve Bank of India.

Inflation rate, both wholesale and retail, increased in the first month of the current financial year on the back of high fuel, fruit and vegetable prices. Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation rate jumped to a four-month high of 3.18 per cent in April, primarily driven by high fuel and food prices. Consumer Price Index (Combined)-linked inflation rate, after moderating for three months, inched higher to 4.58 per cent in April with a rise in prices across the categories of clothing and footwear, housing and pan, tobacco and intoxicants, government data released on Monday showed.

The rise in inflation rates have given rise to expectations of a prolonged pause on policy rates by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in this financial year. Last month, the RBI in its first monetary policy review for this fiscal had maintained status quo on policy rate citing inflationary concerns. It had projected CPI inflation for April-September, the first half of 2018-19 fiscal, at 4.7-5.1 per cent.

WPI inflation had stood at 2.47 per cent in March and 3.85 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago. CPI inflation was recorded at 4.28 per cent in March and 2.99 in the corresponding period last year.

An unfavourable base effect also pushed WPI inflation higher in April. In the WPI data, inflation rate for food articles rose to 0.87 per cent in April as against a deflation of 0.29 per cent in the previous month. Vegetables recorded a deflation of 0.89 per cent in April compared with deflation of 2.70 per cent in the previous month. Inflation rate for fruits rose sharply to double digits of 19.47 per cent in April from 9.26 per cent in March.

Inflation rate for ‘fuel and power’ group rose sharply to 7.85 per cent in April from 4.70 per cent in March reflecting a rise in price of domestic fuel in line with increase in global crude oil rates. In the ‘fuel and power’ basket in WPI, petrol inflation spiked to 9.45 per cent in April from 2.55 per cent in March; while diesel jumped to 13.01 per cent from 6.12 per cent in the previous month.

In CPI, food and beverages inflation rate eased to 3.00 per cent in April from 3.01 per cent in the previous month and the Combined Food Price inflation for April also eased to 2.80 per cent from 2.81 per cent in the preceding month. inflation rate for fruits rose to 9.65 per cent in April from 5.78 per cent in the previous month. The inflation rate for meat and fish inched up to 3.59 per cent as against 3.17 per cent in March, while inflation for vegetables segment was lower at 7.29 per cent in April compared to 11.7 per cent. The rise in inflation rate for fruits, cereals, meat and fish, oils and fats, and spices was more than offset by the decline in the inflation print for vegetables, sugar, eggs, and milk and products.

Other categories, however, recorded an increase in inflation. Housing inflation increased to 8.50 per cent in April from 8.31 per cent in March and inflation rate for ‘clothing and footwear’ increased to 5.11 per cent in April from 4.91 per cent. Core CPI inflation remained high at 5.9 per cent in April as against 5.3 per cent in March.

ICRA’s principal economist Aditi Nayar said WPI inflation is expected to continue to rise over the remainder of this quarter. “The government may prefer to wait for additional information about the level at which the monthly GST revenues stabilise after the e-way bill introduction, before reducing excise duty on fuels,” she said.

India Ratings’ chief economist Devendra Kumar Pant said housing and rising oil prices are likely to keep pressure on headline inflation in the coming months. “However, a normal monsoon and moderate food inflation may act as a counter. This may result in RBI maintaining status quo on policy rates in its June 2018 monetary policy review. The trajectory of RBIs policy in remainder of FY19 will be governed by the movement of oil prices.”

