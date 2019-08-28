Analysts: Rs 52,637 crore ‘one-time windfall’ below expectations

The identified ‘excess’ capital of Rs 52,637 crore transferred by the Reserve Bank of India to the government, as proposed by the Jalan committee, is much lower than expectations and the future pay-outs are now formula driven and subject to some constraints with respect to the maintenance of a minimum CRB (Contingent Risk Buffer), analysts said on Tuesday. Some research houses also raised concerns that the fund may end up getting utilised to offset the government’s weak tax collections, which may weaken further as the economy slows.

The “one-time windfall” is way lower than the initial estimate touted around Rs 2-3 lakh crore, said Arvind Chari, Head of Fixed Income, Quantum Advisors. “But (it) allows the government an extra source of revenue to bridge its revenue shortfall and be able to meet its fiscal deficit target. This is positive for the bond market as fiscal worries ease and also liquidity positive as it will add to the core liquidity,” he said.

However, this disappointment is blunted owing to a much higher than expected normal dividend transfer for the current year which, if used judiciously, can be invaluable in making the budget math sound more credible, said Suyash Choudhary, Head – Fixed Income, IDFC AMC.

The RBI board accepted the recommendations of the Bimal Jalan committee and has decided to transfer Rs 176,051 crores to the government — Rs 123,414 crore as surplus for year 2018–19 and another Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified by the committee as per the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF). “This is against an expectation of normal budgeted dividend of Rs 90,000 crore (assumed RBI dividend component of the Rs 1,06,042 crore budget number),” Choudhary said.

Of this total sum, an amount of Rs 28,000 crore has already been paid as interim dividend and already been accounted by the budget in the previous financial year. The net liquidity injection from RBI as a result of this exercise will amount to Rs 148,051 crore.

“The government will gain around Rs 58,000 crore from the RBI compared to FY2020 budget estimates. This will help to some extent in bridging an estimated Rs1.5 lakh crore of shortfall in GST revenues even as the fiscal continues to be strained due to weak tax revenues,” Kotak Economic Research said. IDFC AMC said that any hope of meeting the budget targets rests on a similar expenditure compression as that undertaken last year including via moving some items of spending ‘below the line’. Any temptation to use this amount towards a ‘fiscal stimulus’ risks regenerating worries around the quality and effectiveness towards meeting the deficit targets.

Explained Unlikely to help a large stimulus Market analysts argue that the windfall the Centre will receive from the RBI through surplus transfer will help it in containing the fiscal deficit target, but it is unlikely to provide a large stimulus that can arrest the slowdown. The government will get Rs 58,000 crore extra this fiscal, which is expected to be spent on capital expenditure.

In a report released Tuesday, Bank of America Merrill Lynch also said that the effective budgetary surplus / new spending power might be smaller than expected and that it “might lead to consumption stimulus, infra spending or lower disinvestment pressure”. A Nomura report also said that contrary to widely held expectations of a large fiscal windfall over multiple years, the excess capital for transfer to the Centre as a special dividend remains limited to Rs 526 billion. Though the government stands to receive a net dividend of Rs 1.48 trillion, which is 0.7 per cent of the GDP, the report also raised concerns over the scope for usage of funds for fiscal stimulus.

“In our view, the dividend transfer will help the government achieve this target, while leading to reserve money creation …” the Nomura report said. Analysts also pointed that the future payouts could be less. With Rs 52,600 crore of excess provision transfers, the CRB was brought down to 5.5 per cent from 6.8 per cent in 2018-19. The RBI, henceforth, needs to maintain a CRB of least 5.5 per cent of balance sheet.