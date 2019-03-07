Amid trade issue, Foreign Secy meets US Ambassador

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale met US Ambassador Kenneth Juster on Wednesday, a day after the US announced that it intends to “terminate” India’s designation as a beneficiary of its Generalized System of Preferences (GSP).

The changes may not take effect until at least 60 days after the notifications are sent to the US Congress and the Government of India, and will be enacted by a Presidential Proclamation. Sources said that the Indian side have conveyed to the US that the 60-day period will be over May 4, and the next two months are going to be election season. The US has been told that since the Model Code of Conduct kicks in after the elections are announced in India, it is difficult for the government to take a decision on tariffs.

The move could potentially impact India’s competitiveness in items groups such as raw materials in the organic chemicals sector and intermediary goods in the US market, alongside items such as iron or steel, furniture, aluminum and electrical machinery.

India’s exports of organic chemicals to the US stood at $1.4 billion in 2017, US Census data showed. According to the Commerce Ministry, about 1,900-odd products exported to US with GSP may be impacted.

Sources said that the discussions on this issue has been ongoing for last 7 to 8 months, as the US has been reviewing the GSP with 10 countries — India is one of them. They said that it is not a systemic problem and the two sides have to find a balance. “We were negotiating on a substantial trade package, and the GSP was one of the key features. With the US intending to terminate GSP, it is now difficult to go ahead with it — unless they are reviewing it,” a source explained. “We are still in discussions with the US, and will continue to do so,” the source said.

The US had launched an eligibility review of India’s compliance with the GSP market access criterion in April 2018, following concerns raised by its medical devices and dairy industry. The Indian government’s attempts to arrive at a “balanced” package that would address the US’s concerns and protect the Indian public’s welfare were not successful.

“At the direction of President Donald J Trump, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced today that the United States intends to terminate India’s and Turkey’s designations as beneficiary developing countries under the GSP program because they no longer comply with the statutory eligibility criteria,” the office of the USTR had stated in a release.