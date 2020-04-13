Amid poor cash flow and impending loan obligations, rough ride ahead for India Inc

The shock from the COVID-19 pandemic will hurt spends on both discretionary items and capital goods as layoffs and pay-cuts ravage the economy. (Representational Image) The shock from the COVID-19 pandemic will hurt spends on both discretionary items and capital goods as layoffs and pay-cuts ravage the economy. (Representational Image)

As it exits 2019-20, India Inc’s biggest challenge in the months ahead will be redeeming bonds and meeting other loan obligations at a time when cash flows will be hard to come by. Corporate bonds worth approximately Rs 92,000 crore and commercial paper worth around Rs 78,000 crore are coming up for repayments towards the end of May.

The three-month breather on loan repayments — to banks and NBFCs — will help but only temporarily; given how highly leveraged companies are, deterioration, in what are already very fragile balance sheets, can’t be ruled out. The recent spate of downgrades — more than a dozen a day in the last three months — has made banks even more risk averse and except for the the top-tier players, few can hope for fresh lines of credit.

Early Q4FY20 results are an indication of how disruptive the pandemic can be. At Titan, for instance, revenues from the jewellery segment were down 5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) for the March quarter, but revenues in January and February had risen by 16.5 per cent y-o-y. At Marico too, the India business reported a low single-digit fall in volumes in the quarter, with much of the damage being done in March.

One survey of corporate houses showed that 80 per cent of manufacturing companies had more than a month’s inventory when the lockdown took effect.

Sectors such as automobiles, construction materials and metals have seen their volumes fall sharply, while realisations are down for metals and upstream oil companies. With the economy now estimated to grow only at a nominal 5-6 per cent in 2020-21, or a real rate of 1-2 per cent, corporate India is in for a rough ride.

The shock from the COVID-19 pandemic will hurt spends on both discretionary items and capital goods as layoffs and pay-cuts ravage the economy.

Data from CMIE shows that unemployment spiked to over 23 per cent as of April 5, versus the 6-8 per cent range pre-pandemic; in rural India it increased to 20 per cent. while in urban areas it soared to 31 per cent. That will send private consumption plummetting, notwithstanding any stimulus the government might unveil. FE

