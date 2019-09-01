GST collections dip below Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 98,202 cr in August

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections have dropped to Rs 98,202 crore in August from over Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the previous month. However, total GST for August this year was 4.5 per cent higher than the Rs 93,960 crore collected in the corresponding month last year, PTI reported.

Central GST collections stood at Rs 17,733 crore, State GST Rs 24,239 crore, and Integrated GST Rs 48,958 crore (including Rs 24,818 crore collected on imports) during August this year, a statement released by Finance ministry read.

This is the second time during this year that the revenue collection from the GST slipped below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. First, it happened in June when the collection was Rs 99,939 crore. However, it was Rs 1.02 lakh crore in July. Meanwhile, the gross collections during April-July stood at Rs 4,16,176 crore, up from Rs 3,89,568 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

As per the statement, Rs 27,955 crore has been released to states as GST compensation for June-July 2019. “The government has settled Rs 23,165 crore to CGST and Rs 16,623 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by the central government and state governments after regular settlement in the month of August 2019 is Rs 40,898 crore for CGST and Rs 40,862 crore for the SGST,” it said.

GST was India’s biggest reform in indirect tax structure, which introduced a single tax on the supply of goods and services, from the manufacturing stage until its delivery to the final consumer. The final consumer of the goods and/or services only have to bear the GST charged by the final dealer in the supply chain, and avail set-off benefits at all the previous stages. This means interim tax stages such as excise duties and service tax and state levies like VAT are absorbed under GST.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Manmohan Singh came down heavily on the BJP-led government, blaming their ‘all-round mismanagement’ for the economic slowdown. He called the state of economy deeply worrying and claimed it had the potential to grow at a much faster rate.