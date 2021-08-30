Amid ‘difficulties’ in filing, some tax compliance deadlines extended

Citing difficulties reported by taxpayers and other stakeholders in electronic filing of certain forms, the income-tax department on Sunday extended the deadline for various compliances, including filing of statement for equalisation levy and remittances. The extension of compliance deadlines comes as the new income tax portal, http://www.incometax.gov.in, launched on June 7, has been facing glitches since its rollout.

The Finance Ministry had last week “summoned” Infosys CEO & MD Salil Parekh to explain the issues resulting in the disruption of the portal developed by the software major. In the meeting with Parekh on August 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had expressed “deep disappointment” over persisting glitches for more than two months after the launch and gave a deadline of September 15 to Infosys to resolve the issues.

The tax department has extended the deadline for filing the equalisation levy statement in Form-1 for the Financial Year 2020-21 till December 31, against the original due date of June 30. The quarterly statement in Form 15CC to be furnished by authorised dealers in respect of remittances made for June and September quarter, can now be filed by November 30 and December 31, respectively. The original due date for filing this statement was July 15 and October 15 respectively.

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in electronic filing of certain forms it has been decided to further extend the due dates for e-filing of these forms.

The CBDT in a separate statement also announced extending the deadline for making payments under the direct tax dispute resolution scheme Vivad Se Vishwas (VsV) by a month till September 30. However, taxpayers have the option to make payments till October 31, with an additional amount of interest.

Also, the due dates for electronic filing of forms related to intimation by pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, too, have been extended. Intimation to be made by Pension Fund and sovereign wealth fund in respect of investment made in India for the June and September quarter, which is required to be furnished by July 31 and October 31, would now have to be furnished by November 30 and December 31, respectively.

The CBDT also extended the due date for uploading of declarations received in Form 15G/15H for the June and September quarter till November 30 and December 31, respectively. The original due dates were July 15 and October 15, respectively.