‘Allow inter-state, inter-district travel, relax curfew timings’

Lack of transport across districts and state borders is the biggest issue that the industry is facing during the lockdown to tackle the pandemic, as per a Ficci survey. Hence, the industry has called for relaxations in inter-district and inter-state movement through public and private transport as well as relaxation in curfew timings in the revised guidelines for the fourth version of the lockdown, due to start from May 18.

The top recommendation by 19.1 per cent of the industry, according to the survey, was to allow inter-state movement of personnel. The report has called for bus operations to be opened up in orange as well as red zones “for those passengers who are safe under Aarogya Setu app.” The report has called for relaxation in curfew timings to 9 p.m-6 a.m. from the current 7 p.m-7 a.m.. The report calls for a resumption of metro services initially, only at 50 per cent of capacity with thermal scanning at entry points and seating distance to be maintained, among others.

