Thursday, June 14, 2018
All states on e-way bill route by June 3

E-way bills are currently required for interstate movement of merchandise above a threshold value of Rs 50,000 and also for such intrastate transport in 29 states/union territories.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published: June 1, 2018 1:57:42 am

Eight state governments have announced their plans to roll out the electronic way bill (e-way bill) mechanism for transport of goods within their territories by June 3.

E-way bills are currently required for interstate movement of merchandise above a threshold value of Rs 50,000 and also for such intrastate transport in 29 states/union territories. Generation of e-way bills will become mandatory for Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Odisha and Punjab on June 1. Tamil Nadu and West Bengal would implement the same on June 2 and 3, respectively.—FE

