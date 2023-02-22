scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

More airports, better connectivity bringing people closer, boosting national progress: PM Modi

PM Modi shared a tweet by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia about domestic air traffic touching a new post-COVID high of nearly 4.45 lakh on February 19.

PM Modi airport connectivity"More airports and better connectivity...the aviation sector is bringing people closer and boosting national progress," PM Modi said in a tweet. (File image)
Listen to this article
More airports, better connectivity bringing people closer, boosting national progress: PM Modi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the aviation sector is bringing people closer and boosting national progress with more airports and better connectivity.

The prime minister shared a tweet by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia about domestic air traffic touching a new post-COVID high of nearly 4.45 lakh on February 19.

“More airports and better connectivity…the aviation sector is bringing people closer and boosting national progress,” Modi said in a tweet.

Prior to COVID, the average daily domestic air passenger number was 3,98,579. In a tweet on Monday, Scindia said domestic air passenger movement scales a new high post-COVID. As many as 4,44,845 passengers were flown by domestic airlines on Sunday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...

“Yet another milestone! Indian civil continues to soar!,” Scindia had said.

Currently, there are 147 operational airports in the country. The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate the newly-constructed airport at Shivamogga in Karnataka on February 27.

The country’s aviation sector is on the recovery path after it was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 10:26 IST
Next Story

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: Application edit window opens today

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close