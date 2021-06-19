Air India to sell real estate assets; may garner up to Rs 300 crore

Air India on Friday sought bids for a slew of properties, including flats and plots. (File)

Air India is looking to raise Rs 200 to 300 crore by selling commercial and residential real estate assets in different parts of the country. Air India on Friday sought bids for a slew of properties, including flats and plots.

“Air India through MSTC invites e-auction bids for sale of the properties located across India,” according to a public notice.

A residential plot and a flat in Mumbai, five flats in New Delhi, a residential plot in Bangalore, and four flats in Kolkata, are among the properties that have been put on sale.

“We are expecting the auction of these properties should fetch around Rs 200-300 crore for AIAHL,” a senior official was quoted by PTI as saying.