Ahead of GST Council meet, states and UTs get Aug-Sept compensation dues from Centre

Just two days ahead of the 38th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council , the Central government on Monday released Rs 35,298 crore as the pending compensation payment to states and Union territories for the August-September period.

The GST Council meeting, slated for Wednesday, was expected to be confrontational as several states had raised concerns about the delayed compensation payment and have also been vocal against any tax rate hike, including significant tinkering of the tax rate slabs, amid the overall economic slowdown.

West Bengal’s Finance Minister Amit Mitra in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Monday also expressed concerns against any proposal to bring exempted items under the taxable list or hiking the lower slab of 5 per cent to 6 per cent, stating that most items in the slab are of mass consumption and a rate hike could result in inflationary situation which would “further worsen the existing macroeconomic situation for common consumers”.

Mitra further said that cess should not be imposed on items for which tax rate has been cut to 18 per cent from 28 per cent earlier.

“So when the economy is passing through a very difficult phase, beset with twin problems, namely, sluggish industrial growth due to slack consumer demand and increased inflation specially on the food items, any move by the GST Council to either tinker with the exempted goods and services or increase the general rate or to impose cess on certain luxury items will be highly detrimental and hugely counterproductive,” Mitra said in his letter

In my view, we should not in any way tinker with the rate structure or impose any new cess at a time when the industry and the consumers are going through the most distressing times with stagflation knocking at our door,” the letter further said.

Instead of increasing or imposing new taxes or cesses, the GST Council should focus on further simplification of the GST processes and procedures, Mitra said, adding that “the solution of additional resource mobilisation lies not in tinkering with rate structure but in focusing on anti-evasion and fraud detection measures”.

In a letter sent to states last month, the GST Council had admitted the strain on tax collections and the Centre’s inability to compensate states for loss of revenue, telling them that the GST and compensation cess collections in the last few months has become a “matter of concern” and that the compensation requirements are “unlikely to be met”.

Slowing GST revenues have been a concern over the last few months, barring November when the collections picked up after two months of contraction.

The GST Council had asked states to give their inputs and proposals regarding review of items under exemption, GST and compensation cess rates on various items, rate calibrations for inverted duty structure, compliance and revenue augmenting measures.

At least five Opposition-ruled states/UTs – Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab, had issued a joint statement on November 20 raising concerns about the delayed compensation payment for August-September, which was due in October.

Sitharaman on Thursday had in Rajya Sabha said that the Centre will honour its commitment of compensating states.

In the current fiscal, Rs 55,467 crore was collected till October 31, 2019 and Rs 65,250 crore paid to states, she had said, stating that “there was excess payment of Rs 9,783 crore”.

A state finance minister said the balance of the compensation fund was Rs 47,272 crore at the beginning of this fiscal, which then decreased to Rs 23,695 crore as of August 30.

