After 16 months, retail inflation crossed 4% in June; food inflation at 5.32%

Prices for Indian households rose 4.38% in June – the most in one-and-a-half years – on the back of a continued rise in food prices. According to data released Monday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), food inflation in the country rose to 5.32% last month from 4.78% in May.

At 4.38%, the June headline inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is higher than May’s 3.93%. Inflation, which is the year-on-year change in prices, has now risen every month in 2026. The last time it was higher was in December 2024, when it stood at 5.22%. However, that figure is as per the old CPI series which had 2012 as the base year. The new series, data for which begins from January this year, has 2024 as the base year for prices and incorporates new methods to calculate certain components of the inflation rate as well as new data sources.