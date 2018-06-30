Advance tax deposit in April-June: ‘Mop-up rises 44% in I-T, 17% in corporate category’

Union Minister Arun Jaitley (Files) Union Minister Arun Jaitley (Files)

Highlighting the impact of GST on direct tax collections, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said the gross advance tax deposit in April-June has risen 44 per cent in the personal income tax category and by 17 per cent in the corporate tax category. The net amount, however, would be somewhat lesser after “repayment of refunds due to some excess tax paid in earlier years, which are usually paid back in the first quarter,” Jaitley wrote on Facebook.

He also said that if the same trend continues in the next three quarters, one expects a “significant increase in the direct tax collection this year”. “The first big news for this year is that the advance tax deposit during the first quarter of this year has seen a gross increase of 44 per cent in the personal income tax category and 17 per cent in the corporate tax category,” he said.

The government has so far not released direct tax collection numbers for this financial year.

Jaitley said increase in category of personal income tax is due to more people coming within the tax net along with the impact of the GST. “This unprecedented taxation growth is a result of the anti-black money measures, use of technology, demonetisation and the GST. Most of these measures were severely criticised by the Congress Party. This is just the medium-term impact of some of these measures,” he said.

