Address governance issues ahead of board meet, Sebi tells PFS

Market regulator Sebi has asked PTC India Financial Services (PFS) to address corporate governance and all other issues raised by the company’s resigning independent directors and former Chairperson before holding any board meeting. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has also asked the company to file an action taken report in this regard to it within four weeks.

In an exchange filing, PFS said, “We would like to mention that a meeting of the board of directors was scheduled to be held on January 22. However, as the company did not have quorum in compliance of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the same could not be held.”

The company has also filed an application with Sebi seeking exemption from relevant provisions to schedule the board meeting for the appointment of independent directors. “We further wish to mention that Independent Directors of the company resigned on January 19 mentioning corporate governance issues as raised by ex-Chairman in PFS board meeting dated August 5, 2021. It is pertinent to mention that PFS MD & CEO addressed all the concerns of ex-Chairman in the same board meeting,” the company said.

Citing corporate governance issues, independent directors — Kamlesh Shivji Vikamsey, Santosh B Nayar and Thomas Mathew T — quit the PFS board last week.

On August 5, 2021, the board, including the ex-Chairman and outgoing independent directors, provided a “clean corporate governance report in the board report for financial year ended March 2021 and acknowledged with deep appreciation the co-operation received from directors”, the company said. “We further wish to inform that subsequently on September 24, 2021, ex-Chairman addressed the shareholders of the company in 15th annual general meeting with appreciation to the company and mentioned no concern related to corporate governance,” the filing by PFS added.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and observed that there are differences of opinion at operation and the board level of PFS on few issues. These issues are being looked into by a senior level committee of the company,” Rajib K Mishra, Director (M&BD) and Chairman & MD In-charge, PTC India, said last week.

Promoted by PTC India Ltd, PFS is registered with the RBI as an NBFC. Meanwhile, PFS refuted the allegations raised by the resigned directors and said the matter will be addressed at the board level.