Saturday, February 27, 2021
Latest news

‘Acumen, few others to take part in aircraft leasing biz at GIFT City’

Pradeep Singh Kharola mentioned various players being interested in participating in aircraft leasing activities at the Gujarat-based GIFT City.

| New Delhi |
February 27, 2021 6:29:26 am
Union Civil Aviation, Union Civil Aviation secretary, Pradeep Singh Kharola, Acumen Aviation, indian express newsPradeep Singh Kharola.

Citing “green shoots”, Union Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola on Friday said Ireland’s Acumen Aviation, Vman Aero, Investec and JetSetGo are among the players interested in participating in the aircraft leasing business at the GIFT City.

Kharola mentioned various players being interested in participating in aircraft leasing activities at the Gujarat-based GIFT City. Further, SpiceJet has plans to lease seaplanes from India and HAL will explore the possibility of channelising a lease agreement.

