Action against corrupt wrongly being projected as action against industry: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi, at the centenary celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers, asked industry to shun pessimism. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) PM Narendra Modi, at the centenary celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers, asked industry to shun pessimism. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that action against a few corrupt entities should not be seen as the government’s crackdown on the corporate sector. Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers, Modi asked industry to shun pessimism and said his government’s target to achieve a $5-trillion economy was just a phase and the targets are bigger and higher.

The Prime Minister also said the focus of the administration was to allow the industry to create wealth fearlessly in a transparent environment, where there are no obstacles. In this endeavour, the government is attempting to do away with the web of laws that have been holding industry back.

The attempt has been to bring transparency, efficiency and accountability in tax system, and reduce human interface with the tax department, he said. Also, corporate tax has been reduced to its lowest so as to propel corporates to invest, he added.

Some vested forces are making it appear that the Centre is after businesses with a stick, he said. “Action against corrupt is wrongly being projected as action against industry,” the PM stated, adding that this is misinformation and all focus is on giving businesses a transparent work environment.

He said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has provided an exit route to businesses and saved several businessmen from being destroyed forever. “The IBC gets discussed these days but the talks are focussed only on amount recovered, they should not be limited to this. Sometimes it is best to quit a certain business. Not all business failures are because of conspiracies.”

Modi asked industry to shun pessimism, saying the government will stand shoulder to shoulder with India Inc in its attempt to expand business in any nook and corner of the country.

Earlier in the day, the PM held an interaction with business leaders to discuss issues facing the economy, ahead of the upcoming Budget. RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Group chairman-emeritus Ratan Tata, Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Bharti Mittal, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, and Vedanta group’s Anil Agarwal were among those present at the discussion. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, TVS chairman Venu Srinivasan also attended the meeting.

The latest GDP data for the July-September quarter showed a significant further moderation in the pace of economic growth to 4.5 per cent — the weakest in six years, with a key contributory factor being a slump in manufacturing output. The Reserve Bank had last month cut GDP growth forecast for FY20 to 5 per cent. Most research and rating firms have revised their projections downward. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her second Union Budget on February 1.

The meeting with industrialists is in the series of discussions that the PM has had in the last couple of weeks to seek suggestions to revive growth. In the previous meetings, he had met Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak, State Bank of India head Rajnish Kumar, HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri, former finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia and Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani. —WITH PTI

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App