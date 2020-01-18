A day after jibe at Amazon, Piyush Goyal says ‘all investments welcome’

“Our laws say that interests of such small traders should not get hurt. Investment should be in the purview of set parameters. That is the view of me and the government,” Piyush Goyal said. (File photo) “Our laws say that interests of such small traders should not get hurt. Investment should be in the purview of set parameters. That is the view of me and the government,” Piyush Goyal said. (File photo)

A day after he said that e-commerce major Amazon was not doing India “a great favour” by investing $1 billion in the country, Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said Friday the country welcomed “all kinds of investments” that follow the “letter and spirit” of the law.

Earlier Friday, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said in Mumbai that the company was “investing to create a million new jobs here in India over the next five years”, in addition to the 700,000 jobs its investments have enabled over the last six years in India. Currently in India, he had announced earlier this week that Amazon would invest $1 billion in the country to digitise small and medium businesses.

“We welcome all kinds of investment. However, necessary legal process would follow if any investment is made outside the purview of law…Our country has some rules for e-commerce industry. We welcome all those investments which comes as per these rules. However, it should not create unfair competition for the small traders of India. They do not get zero per cent loans. They do not have lakhs and crores of rupees. They do business with small capital,” Goyal said in Ahmedabad on Friday, suggesting that his Thursday’s comments were misconstrued by some people.

“My statement should be seen in a perspective,” Goyal said. “Our laws say that interests of such small traders should not get hurt. Investment should be in the purview of set parameters. That is the view of me and the government,” he added.

Amazon’s shift in narrative from commitment of investment to that of job creation comes at a time when the central government is under fire for its inability to address the rising unemployment rate in the country and holding back official data on jobs and consumption – a charge that the administration has refuted.

“We are investing to create a million new jobs here in India over the next five years,” Bezos said. “We’ve seen huge contributions from our employees, extraordinary creativity from the small businesses we’ve partnered with, and great enthusiasm from the customers who shop with us-and we’re excited about what lies ahead.” Amazon said in a statement that the jobs – created both directly and indirectly – will be across industries, including information technology, skill development, content creation, retail, logistics, and manufacturing.

Goyal’s remarks on e-commerce companies following law of the land have come in the backdrop of an investigation opened by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) into alleged unfair trade practices by Amazon and its key rival Flipkart, which is owned by Walmart. The probe is into these online marketplaces allegedly engaging in deep discounting and preferred selling on their platforms.

Notably, Bezos visit was also met by strident protests from the trader community in India, which has also alleged trade malpractices on e-commerce platforms. On Thursday, National Co-Convenor of RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch Ashwani Mahajan told Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who shared a news item of Amazon’s Wednesday announcement on Twitter: “Shri @amitabhk87 ji We are perturbed by your unending love for Amazon, given the scenario that crores of small traders are on streets persecuted by deep discounts and flaunting of rules by the company…”

