Tuesday, May 10, 2022
The ethanol blending programme is aimed at reducing the country's dependence on crude oil imports, cutting carbon emissions and boosting farmers' incomes.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
May 10, 2022 6:27:03 am
“9.99% ethanol blending in petrol achieved by our OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies) today, much ahead of the year end target,” Puri tweeted on Monday, adding that India was on course to achieve 20 per cent blending by 2025-2026. (Reuters)

The level of ethanol blending in petrol in India has reached 9.99 per cent, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. India had targetted 10 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by the end of 2022 and 20 per cent blending by 2030. The Centre has also targetted 5 per cent blending of biodiesel with diesel by 2030.

The ethanol blending programme is aimed at reducing the country’s dependence on crude oil imports, cutting carbon emissions and boosting farmers’ incomes. The Centre has also announced an additional duty of Rs 2 per litre on unblended fuels starting October to incentivise blending.

“9.99% ethanol blending in petrol achieved by our OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies) today, much ahead of the year end target,” Puri tweeted on Monday, adding that India was on course to achieve 20 per cent blending by 2025-2026.

