‘8.65% interest on EPF to be notified soon’

Labour Ministry and Finance Ministry have reached a consensus on the 8.65 per cent interest rate for Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers for 2018-19 and the interest rate will be notified soon by the Labour Ministry.

Advertising

“The Finance Ministry has agreed with the 8.65 per cent EPF interest rate (for 2018-19). It will be notified soon,” Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Gangwar said Friday.

Since the EPFO board’s recommendation to hike the interest rate to 8.65 per cent in February, the two ministries have been exchanging missives regarding the sustainability of the rate and the risks associated with the investment exposure of the retirement fund body.

In a pre-election announcement, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the EPFO in February recommended hiking the interest rate for its 6-crore active subscribers to 8.65 per cent for 2018-19 from a five-year low of 8.55 per cent in the previous financial year.

Advertising

In April, the Finance Ministry had questioned the Fund’s exposure to IL&FS and similar risky entities and the Ministry of Labour and Employment was asked by the Finance Ministry to explain whether the EPFO has sufficient surplus for the payout decided for last fiscal, especially if some of these investments turn bad.

The Ministry was also asked to explain a key question: why the “surplus” after payout of EPF interest rate for previous years is shown only in the EPFO’s “estimates,” but not reflected clearly in the “actuals” over the years?

At 8.65 per cent, the estimated surplus of EPFO is Rs 151.67 crore. Retaining the previous year’s interest rate of 8.55 per cent would have resulted in a surplus of Rs 771.37 crore and an interest rate higher than the recommended rate at 8.7 per cent would have resulted in a deficit of Rs 158 crore, as per the estimates.

As per convention, Finance Ministry ratifies the EPF interest rate recommended by the CBT every year, following which it is notified by Labour Ministry. The increase in EPF rate comes at a time when there’s an overall downward rate cycle. The hike in EPF interest rate will yield an interest rate higher than most small savings instruments, which are linked to yield on government securities.