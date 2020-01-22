65.65 lakh returns for Dec filed till Jan 20: GST Network

“There have been few issues about one-time passwords (OTPs) being received with some time lag on account of delay by the email service provider or local internet issues. “There have been few issues about one-time passwords (OTPs) being received with some time lag on account of delay by the email service provider or local internet issues.

After reports of technical glitch in filing GST returns (summary return GSTR-3B), Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) said a total of 65.65 lakh returns for December were filed till January 20, out of which 13.30 lakh returns were filed on the last day itself.

“Thus, in order to ensure that no inconvenience is faced by the taxpayer on this account, the OTPs are sent simultaneously on email as well as on registered mobile number so that in case there is a delay in receiving OTP on email, OTP received on mobile phone or vice versa can be used,” GSTN said. —FE

