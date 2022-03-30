scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
50% crew to get pre-flight alcohol test daily: DGCA

The notice has been issued "in view of reducing trend of COVID-19 cases and increase in volume of air traffic as a result of resumption of normal operation", it noted. 

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
March 30, 2022 12:38:31 am
Video screens are shown built into the backs of passenger seats on board a Delta Airlines Boeing 737-900ER aircraft in San Diego, California, U.S., January 10, 2018. (Reuters)

Airlines must ensure that 50 per cent of cockpit and cabin crew members are subjected to pre-flight alcohol test daily, the DGCA said on Tuesday.

“In case of flying training institutes, 50 per cent of instructors and 40 per cent of student pilots shall be subjected to pre-flight breath-analyser on daily basis,” stated the notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The notice has been issued “in view of reducing trend of COVID-19 cases and increase in volume of air traffic as a result of resumption of normal operation”, it noted.

 

 

