‘$5 trillion economy goal will be assisted by innovation in financial sector’

World Bank President David Malpass Saturday said that reduction in corporate tax rates in India should aid growth and suggested more reforms in the financial sector to boost economic expansion. India can make further progress in areas including land permits, enforcement of contracts and deepening of corporate bond markets, he said.

“Encourage progress in three primary areas. One is to allow growth of the banking sector itself including private sector. Second is deepening of corporate bond market and mortgage market. And third is regulation of non-bank financial companies which have grown with the Indian financial system but entails some risks,” he said at a press conference.

“There can be more progress in land permits and in enforcement of contracts,” he said. India has improved its score in the World Bank’s global Ease of Doing Business rankings, rising 14 notches to be placed 63rd out of 190 countries on the back of “sustained business reforms”. India, along with other top improvers, implemented a total of 59 regulatory reforms in 2018-19, accounting for a fifth of all reforms recorded worldwide. Contract enforcement is among the key areas monitored in the Ease of Doing Business report.

Malpass said innovation in the financial sector, especially the banking sector and sound regulation of non-bank financial companies, will be crucial in turning India into a $5 trillion economy. “Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has a goal of $5 trillion economy. It will be assisted by innovation in financial sector,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Malpass delivered the keynote address on the role of financial sector in development at NITI Aayog’s fifth lecture series. The lecture was attended by the PM along with ministers and senior government officials.

Malpass is visiting India from October 25-28, his first trip to India since taking over as President of the World Bank on April 9. Between July 2018 and June 2019, the World Bank Group provided $5.17 billion in financing to India. This includes $3.02 billion from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, $0.25 billion from the International Development Association and $1.9 billion from International Finance Corporation.

Malpass, who met Modi during the day, said reduction in corporate tax rates should help spur growth. The cut in corporate tax rate has been the biggest change; inclusive of cesses and surcharges, the rate has come down from roughly 35 per cent to 25 per cent, and without the cesses and surcharges, to 22 per cent from around 30 per cent.

“I think what is to be done is better growth programmes country by country. India has taken a good step on the corporate tax rate. That should add to more growth,” Malpass said.

Indian economy has been affected by global environment and trade uncertainty is a drag on global growth, along with other factors like Brexit, he added.

Weak manufacturing and consumption numbers dragged the country’s GDP growth to a 25-quarter low of 5 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal.

The GDP growth rate slowed for the fifth consecutive quarter, with the previous low recorded at 4.3 per cent in March 2013. Apart from the tax cut, the Centre has announced a series of other measures to boost growth.