‘4G user addition to slow down if curbs continue’

The number of 4G wireless telecom subscribers is likely to touch 82 crore by the end of this fiscal as the country battles the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, a research report by Crisil said.

This number, however, would be achievable only if the lockdown and restrictions put in place by various states continue only for the April-June quarter. The addition of 4G wireless telecom subscribers is likely to slow down further and touch only 80 crore users if the restrictions continue beyond the first quarter of this financial year, the research firm said.

“Given the restrictions in major cities, smartphone sales are likely to be impacted as well, which would slow 4G subscriber additions in the current quarter. The pace of additions should pick-up gradually over the remainder of this fiscal as competitive intensity in the wireless-telecom market increases,” Crisil said in its report.

Since all the three private telecom operators bought some spectrum in the auctions that concluded in March, it is likely that going ahead these companies will not turn their focus to gaining, retaining and upgrading the 25-30 crore active but non-4G subscribers on their respective networks.