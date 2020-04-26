328 companies seek moratorium on loan repayment from lenders: ICRA

ICRA said missed payment by these entities, even in the case of pending formal approval from the lending institutions prior to the original due date, is not considered an instance of default. (Representational Image) ICRA said missed payment by these entities, even in the case of pending formal approval from the lending institutions prior to the original due date, is not considered an instance of default. (Representational Image)

As many as 328 companies, including some well-known industrial firms, have sought moratorium on loan repayment from their lenders till May-end, rating agency ICRA has said.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, JSW Paints Pvt Ltd, JSW Steel, Kalyan Jewellers, MRPL, Piramal Enterprises, TV Sundaram Iyengar, Centrum Financial Services Ltd, Air India Express, GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Jindal Power, and Jindal Steel & Power are among the companies that sought moratorium on loan repayment, ICRA said.

On March 27, the Reserve Bank of India said banks are being permitted to allow a moratorium of three months on payment of instalments in respect of all term loans and credit card dues outstanding as of March 1.

“The document lists down the entities rated by ICRA … and where the approval from the lending institutions was received either after the original due date or is still pending to be received,” the rating agency said.

It said missed payment by these entities, even in the case of pending formal approval from the lending institutions prior to the original due date, is not considered an instance of default.

“Non-recognition of default in these cases is as per the guidance provided by the Sebi circular,” it added.

However, for the entities that are yet to receive an approval for the moratorium from their lenders, if the same is not received in due course, ICRA would review its stance on default recognition, the rating firm said.

