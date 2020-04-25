`28K cr of investor money locked up, but Templeton chief says ‘proud of team’

Franklin Templeton said details of the winding up process will be communicated to existing unitholders of the funds impacted by this decision at the earliest. (Source: Bloomberg) Franklin Templeton said details of the winding up process will be communicated to existing unitholders of the funds impacted by this decision at the earliest. (Source: Bloomberg)

After virtually impounding Rs 28,000 crore of investor money with the closure of six credit schemes, Jenny Johnson, president and CEO of Franklin Templeton, said she’s proud of her “team in India”.

“Quick and decisive action was imperative to protect the existing investors in these funds, and I continue to be proud of our team in India for focusing on our clients first,” Johnson said in a statement. However, investors complain that the same team was responsible for investing money in shady companies and illiquid papers. The fund house has stopped redemptions and inflows and there is no certainty of investors getting back the full amount.

As this abrupt closure is an unprecedented step by an Indian fund house, some investors are demanding that Sebi should look into the books of the company. In a statement, Franklin Templeton blamed the Covid-19 and lockdown for the drastic step.”

Sanjay Sapre, president, Franklin Templeton India, said, “The decision to wind up these funds was an extremely difficult one, but we believe it is necessary to protect value for our investors and presented the only viable means to secure an orderly realisation of portfolio assets.” “We remain fully committed and aligned with the interests of our investors and aim to assist the Trustees to fully exit the managed credit strategy funds at the best possible value,” he said.

The company said details of the winding up process will be communicated to existing unitholders of the funds impacted by this decision at the earliest.

The funds will continue to daily publish their net asset values and investors will not be charged any investment management fee on these funds, going forward. Units of the funds will no longer be available for purchases and redemptions, post cut-off time on April 23.

“Investors have no choice but to wait so that liquidity gets back to the lower end of the system as and when the lockdown is over and economic activities start,” said Omkeshwar Singh, head—RankMF, Samco Securities.

