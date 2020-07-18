‘1,377 of 7,516 exporters untraceable, claimed GST refunds worth Rs 1,875 crore’

The official further said the government has received adverse reports in respect of 2,197 risky exporters and as many as 10 ‘’star exporters’’ have claimed Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) refunds amounting to Rs 28.9 crore deceitfully. The official further said the government has received adverse reports in respect of 2,197 risky exporters and as many as 10 ‘’star exporters’’ have claimed Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) refunds amounting to Rs 28.9 crore deceitfully.

Of a total list of 7,516 risky exporters, 1,377 exporters who had claimed GST tax refunds of Rs 1,875 crore have been found to be untraceable by the government in a verification exercise carried out under the indirect tax regime, a Finance Ministry official said. The list includes seven star exporters and for 2,830 exporters, IGST refund /drawback worth Rs 1,363 crore is suspended, the official said.

“As many as 1,377 exporters who have fraudulently claimed IGST refund amounting to Rs 1,875 crore have been found untraceable at their principal place of business,” the official said.

The official further said the government has received adverse reports in respect of 2,197 risky exporters and as many as 10 ‘’star exporters’’ have claimed Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) refunds amounting to Rs 28.9 crore deceitfully. “The field formations of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) have detected offence cases amounting to Rs 115 crore against identified risky exporters.

“Also, out of the 234 suppliers’ verification received so far, 82 suppliers have been found non-existing at their principal place of business,” the official said. The pilferage of revenue has been among the major concerns under GST, which was expected to incorporate invoice matching and check evasion.

