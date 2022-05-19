100-bp repo hike needed ‘very soon’: MPC member Jayanth Varma

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Member Jayanth Varma has said 100 basis points (bps) of rate increase needs to be “carried out very soon” as the rate-setting panel “delayed normalisation by continuing the forward guidance for far too long after the pandemic abated”. “This means that it is now imperative to front-load the rate action to the extent possible,” Varma said, according to the minutes of the MPC meeting held on May 4. The panel had hiked the repo rate by 40 bps to 4.4 per cent to tame rising inflation.

“There is a lot of catching up to do because the MPC rightly prioritised economic recovery at the height of the pandemic in 2020 and early 2021,” Varma said.

“My preference therefore is for a 50-bp increase in the repo rate in this meeting. The majority of the MPC is in favour of 40 bps for reasons which are not very clear to me…,” Varma said.

“Also reducing the hike by 10 bps now would require an extra 10-bp hike at some point (and perhaps sooner rather than later). Nevertheless, I have thought it fit not to dissent on this issue as the optimal rate hike is not something that can be calculated with mathematical precision…,” he said.

Varma said monetary policy remains extremely accommodative despite the 40 basis point hike in this meeting. “In fact, if the real policy rate is measured by subtracting the latest inflation print from the nominal rate, then the real policy rate after this meeting is lower than it was after the April meeting because the published headline CPI inflation has risen by much more than 40 bps between the two meetings,” Varma said.

As per RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the worsening outlook of inflation warrants timely action to forestall second round effects which could lead to unanchoring of inflation expectations. “As several storms hit together, our monetary policy response should be seen as an important step to steady the ship,” he said. According to him, the inflation print for April was expected to be further elevated. “Hence, it becomes necessary to act through an off-cycle policy meeting. Waiting for one month till the June MPC would mean losing that much time while war related inflationary pressures accentuated,” he said. Further, it may necessitate a much stronger action in the June MPC which is avoidable, he said.