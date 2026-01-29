India a victim of geopolitics, capital flows disruption; rupee slide seen as risks stem from possible ‘disorderly multipolar breakdown’: Economic Survey

Appropriate stance for 2026 is one of strategic sobriety rather than defensive pessimism

Written by: Aanchal Magazine
7 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 03:59 PM IST
Rupee SymbolRupee Symbol installation outside RBI HQ. (Source: Express Archives)
Make us preferred source on Google

The negative effects of the ongoing global political and economic turmoil may manifest with a lag, and India runs the risk of contraction in liquidity, disruption of capital flows, and a consequent impact on the rupee, the Economic Survey for 2025-26 tabled in Parliament on Thursday said. As a country dependent on global capital flows, India has to plan for liquidity and external capital buffers in the coming year, the Survey said, adding that capital flight, including with the advent of the US stablecoins, is another risk to watch out for.

Proactive reforms are essential to attract more foreign investment, it said. India also needs to generate sufficient investor interest and export earnings in foreign currency to cover its rising import bill, as, regardless of the success of indigenisation efforts, rising imports will invariably accompany rising incomes, the Survey said.

The Survey also noted that India is a victim of geopolitics. The rupee’s valuation does not accurately reflect India’s “stellar economic fundamentals”, which causes investors to pause. “…it does not hurt to have an undervalued rupee in these times, as it offsets to some extent the impact of higher American tariffs on Indian goods, and there is no threat of higher inflation from higher-priced crude oil imports now. However, it does cause investors to pause. Investor reluctance to commit to India warrants examination,” it said.

Detailing three possible scenarios of global crises — ‘business as in 2025’, disorderly multipolar breakdown, and a systemic shock cascade in which financial, technological, and geopolitical stresses amplify one another rather than unfolding independently — the Survey said the common risks for India will be “disruption of capital flows” and the “consequent impact on the rupee”. “Only the degree and the duration will vary,” it said.

FDI flows, incentives required

Citing political stability and strong macroeconomic fundamentals as the key drivers of FDI (foreign direct investment), the Survey said India excels in this area but could better leverage its strengths as FDI inflows remain below their potential, especially for infrastructure needs, despite a clear government intent and proven economic management.

The Survey listed several cross-country examples of tax holidays, customs exemptions, investment missions, tailor-made tax incentives, low-interest loans, visa concessions, R&D tax incentives, project approvals with interventions at the PM level in the emerging FDI destinations of Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Australia.

While India has what it takes to attract FDI, the Survey said, citing the example of Invest India, the integration of efforts, culminating in a structure led by the highest levels of the government with robust Centre-State coordination, is what would make large investors believe in India’s intention to host them. India needs a targeted strategy that identifies a specific set of GVC (global value chains) anchors and establishes a state apparatus that collaborates directly with them as partners, the Survey said. “The direct engagement will help resolve cross-agency issues and provide customised and time-bound solutions. Additionally, it is crucial for India not only to offer compelling incentives but also to ensure these incentives are reliably implemented,” it said.

Story continues below this ad

Creating a task force to engage top global companies and promote India’s advantages — stability, macroeconomic strength, sustained growth and market size — could boost FDI, especially in targeted sectors. Proactive diplomacy can help offset tariff challenges. “Efforts to improve the investment environment by simplifying processes and procedures to attract FDI will need to be kept up,” it said.

The Survey’s remarks come amid the challenge to sustain FDI inflows in an environment of heightened global volatility. As per latest data, India’s FDI flows saw a net FDI outflow for the third consecutive month in November at $446 million. This comes on the back of $1.67 billion of outflow in October and $1.66 billion in September. August had seen a minor net inflow of $215 million. The Survey said the rising trend of repatriation suggests that India is not only attracting foreign capital but also delivering strong returns, which enhances its reputation as a reliable investment destination.

Greater competition for capital for emerging economies

India’s external sector outlook is being shaped by a fundamental reordering of the global economic landscape where trade, investment and capital flows are increasingly influenced by geopolitical alignments, industrial policy and strategic considerations, the Survey said. This implies that the external environment is likely to remain volatile and less supportive than during the earlier phase of hyper-globalisation. For emerging market economies, this shift entails greater competition for capital, slower expansion of global trade volumes and heightened sensitivity of external flows to policy and geopolitical developments, the Survey said.

India’s economic policy must focus on the stability of supply, the creation of resource buffers, and the diversification of routes and payment systems. “2026 may mark the point at which policy credibility, predictability and administrative discipline cease to be mere virtues and instead become strategic assets in their own right, with lasting relevance. The appropriate stance for 2026 is therefore one of strategic sobriety rather than defensive pessimism,” it said.

Story continues below this ad

There global scenarios for 2026

Of the three possible global scenarios for 2026, the Survey said under the first scenario, which is the best-case scenario, it would be ‘business as in 2025’, but that may become increasingly less secure and more fragile. As the margin of safety is thinner, minor shocks could escalate into larger reverberations. “This scenario is less about continuity and more about managed disorder, with countries operating in a world that remains integrated yet increasingly distrustful. One could attach a subjective probability of around 40%-45% to this scenario unfolding in 2026,” it said.

In the second scenario, the probability of a “disorderly multipolar breakdown” rises materially and cannot be treated as a tail risk, the Survey said. Attaching a 40%-45% probability to this scenario as well, the Survey said under this outcome, strategic rivalry could intensify, the Russia–Ukraine conflict remains unresolved in a destabilising form, and collective security arrangements could unravel. “Trade becomes increasingly explicitly coercive, sanctions and counter-measures proliferate, supply chains are realigned under political pressure, and financial stress events are transmitted across borders with fewer buffers and weaker institutional shock absorbers. In this world, policy becomes more nationalised, and countries face sharper trade-offs between autonomy, growth, and stability,” it said.

Under the third scenario, with a residual probability of 10%-20%, there is a risk of a systemic shock cascade in which financial, technological, and geopolitical stresses could amplify one another rather than unfolding independently. “The recent phase of highly leveraged AI-infrastructure investment has exposed business models that are dependent on optimistic execution timelines, narrow customer concentration, and long-duration capital commitments. A correction in this segment would not end technological adoption, but it could tighten financial conditions, trigger risk aversion and spill over into broader capital markets. If such developments were to coincide with geopolitical escalation or trade disruption, the resulting interaction could produce a sharper contraction in liquidity, a sudden weakening of capital flows, and a shift toward defensive economic responses across regions,” the Survey noted.

While this remains a lower-probability scenario, its consequences would be significantly asymmetric and the macroeconomic consequences could be worse than those of the 2008 global financial crisis, it said.

Aanchal Magazine
Aanchal Magazine
twitter

Aanchal Magazine is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, serving as a leading voice on the macroeconomy and fiscal policy. With over 13 years of newsroom experience, she is recognized for her ability to decode complex economic data and government policy for a wider audience. Expertise & Focus Areas: Magazine’s reporting is rooted in "fiscal arithmetic" and economic science. Her work provides critical insights into the financial health of the nation, focusing on: Macroeconomic Policy: Detailed tracking of GDP growth, inflation trends, and central bank policy actions. Fiscal Metrics: Analysis of taxation, revenue collection, and government spending. Labour & Society: Reporting on labour trends and the intersection of economic policy with employment. Her expertise lies in interpreting high-frequency economic indicators to explain the broader trajectory of the Indian economy. Personal Interests: Beyond the world of finance and statistics, Aanchal maintains a deep personal interest in the history of her homeland, Kashmir. In her spare time, she reads extensively about the region's culture and traditions and works to map the complex journeys of displacement associated with it. Find all stories by Aanchal Magazine here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The survey added that the “rupee's valuation does not accurately reflect” India’s stellar economic fundamentals.
Why rupee’s stability has become a ‘casualty’ of goods trade deficit, as per Eco Survey
Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran is the current Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the Government of India. (Express Photo)
Economic Survey sees FY27 GDP growth at 6.8-7.2%
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Arvind Swamy partially paralysed
Arvind Swamy reveals he was partially paralysed, in immense pain for 18 months, chose not to have surgery
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
Zakir Khan announced a health break last week
'I’ve damaged my body myself’: Zakir Khan shares 'genetic illnesses in my family' as the reason behind long break from comedy; expert on modifying lifestyle early
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Realme P4 Power launched in India with 10,001mAh battery, starts at Rs 25,999
Realme P4 Power will go first go on sale on February 5.
Redmi Note 15 Pro series debuts in India with 200MP camera, price starts at Rs 26,999
The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating.
'I’ve damaged my body myself’: Zakir Khan shares 'genetic illnesses in my family' as the reason behind long break from comedy; expert on modifying lifestyle early
Zakir Khan announced a health break last week
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
'Teach them early': Viral video of kids playing with reading lights in train triggers civic sense outrage
Children playing with lights in train civic sense debate
‘River of snow’ flows through village in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba; video stuns internet
heavy snowfall himachal pradesh
Watch: This Air India crew member’s final announcement after 35 years is pulling at the Internet’s heartstrings
To mark her retirement, Noopur cut a cake brought by her colleagues
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement