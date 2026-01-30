Economic Survey 2026 bats for simpler tax systems and decriminalisation of technical offences

The Survey noted that the country’s relatively high cost of capital is widely recognised as a constraint on private investment and long-run growth.

The Economic Survey 2025-26 called for simpler tax systems, time bound dispute resolution mechanism and decriminalisation of technical offences to foster certainty and enable effective capital mobilisation.

The Survey, which was tabled in Parliament on Thursday, said that the country’s aspiration to become a Viksit Bharat by mid-century demands a fundamental rethinking of finance, not merely as funding, but as the architecture of economic transformation.

“A nation does not develop by spending more but by expanding its productive base — enabling firms to invest and scale, households to earn and save securely, and markets to channel capital efficiently. This requires an enabling environment: rational taxation that supports enterprise, regulators that foster competition, financial markets that deepen and diversify, and administrative systems that operate transparently and promptly,” the Survey noted.