Fiscal populism, cash transfers by states risk crowding out growth-enhancing spending, affect India’s fiscal credibility: Economic Survey 2025-26

The number of revenue surplus states reduced from 19 in FY19 to 11 in FY25. In the last three years, the number of states implementing cash transfer scheme increased more than fivefold.

Written by: Pratyush Deep, Dheeraj Mishra
4 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 08:54 PM IST
Fiscal populism, cash transfers by states risk crowding out growth-enhancing spending, affect India's fiscal credibility: Economic Survey 2025-26The Survey said unconditional cash transfers (UCTs) have expanded rapidly across several states and now form a growing share of state-level welfare spending. (Credits: Unsplash)
Make us preferred source on Google

Fiscal populism, especially through unconditional cash transfers, in several states poses emerging risks by crowding out growth-enhancing capital expenditure, said the Economic Survey for 2025-26. This also increasingly affects the cost at which the government borrows and India’s overall fiscal credibility, noted the survey, tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

According to the report, between 2018-19 (FY19) and FY25, a total of 18 states saw a deterioration in their revenue balances. Out of this, 10 states slipped into revenue deficit from revenue surplus, five worsened their revenue deficit, and three managed to stay in revenue surplus although they witnessed a deterioration. In FY19, a total of 19 states were in revenue surplus, which reduced to 11 in FY25. This led to an increase in revenue deficit of states to 0.7% from 0.1% of GDP in FY19. Revenue deficit occurs when revenue expenditure is more than revenue receipts. Qualitatively, revenue expenditure is less desirable as it is meant for committed expenditure like salaries, pension, as against capital expenditure which creates long-term assets like infrastructure, roads, factories etc.

The Survey said unconditional cash transfers (UCTs) have expanded rapidly across several states and now form a growing share of state-level welfare spending. “Aggregate spending on UCT programmes, particularly for women, is estimated at approximately Rs 1.7 lakh crore for FY26. The number of states implementing them increased more than fivefold between FY23 and FY26, with around half of these states estimated to be in revenue deficit,” it said.

While cash transfers serve important distributional objectives, their scale and design need to be balanced against the imperative of preserving space for growth-enhancing investments, the Survey said.

Also Read | Energy storage key to India’s clean power transition: What Economic Survey flags

Any fiscal indiscipline at the state level can no longer be treated as locally contained as it can affect the sovereign borrowing, the Survey said. Improved targeting, periodic review, and outcome-oriented design can help mitigate fiscal rigidities.

“From a macro perspective, any fiscal indiscipline at the State level also casts a shadow on the sovereign borrowing costs. With markets pricing government debt on a consolidated basis, persistent revenue deficits or an expansion of committed expenditures at the State level could affect sovereign bond yields,” the Economic Survey said. It also said that these transfers accounts for the most of the outlay and leave a very constrained space for the capital expenditure, whose growth impact is stronger and more durable.

Also Read | Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’, says Swadeshi ‘inevitable’

The combined gross fiscal deficit of states increased from 2.6% of GDP in FY22 to 3.2% in FY25, while the combined revenue deficit increased from 0.4% to 0.7% of GDP, indicating continued borrowing to finance revenue expenditure. The outstanding liabilities stood at about 28.1% of GDP in FY25. Committed expenditures such as salaries, pensions, interest payments, and subsidies, absorbed about 62% of States’ revenue receipts in FY24, leaving limited fiscal room, the Survey said.

Story continues below this ad

The Economic Survey also called for careful reprioritisation within State budgets. “Preserving fiscal space for capital formation and human-capital investment yields stronger and more persistent gains in household incomes, labour productivity, and welfare than a steady expansion of open-ended UCTs. While the Centre’s incentives have supported higher State capital outlays in recent years, sustaining growth will depend on complementary discipline within revenue expenditure, so that short-term income support does not erode the very investments on which inclusive, medium-term prosperity ultimately rests,” it said.

Dheeraj Mishra
Dheeraj Mishra

Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries: Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development. What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations. Find all stories by Dheeraj Mishra here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
As part of his visit to Odisha, Banga visited the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), a Bhubaneswar-based unit of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ministry that works directly with industry to equip young people with job-ready technical skills. (Credit: X/@cttcbbsr)
World Bank’s Ajay Banga lists 5 sectors that can drive job creation in India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor
As Tharoor meets Rahul and Kharge for 2 hours, what happened behind closed doors?
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Actor Kanwaljit Singh recently expressed his lack of admiration for Osho, asserting that he offered nothing original and merely echoed ideas he had absorbed from other sources.
Osho Rajneesh threatened to destroy Mahesh Bhatt, asked Vinod Khanna to relay the message: 'I threw his mala in commode'
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
insulin
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
How Airtel customers can activate Adobe Express Premium for free
The user will be able to access 250 generative AI credits every month, premium image and video templates, over 200 million Adobe Stock photos and videos, and over 30,000 fonts. (Image: Express Image)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
insulin
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement