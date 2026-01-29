Fiscal populism, cash transfers by states risk crowding out growth-enhancing spending, affect India’s fiscal credibility: Economic Survey 2025-26

Fiscal populism, especially through unconditional cash transfers, in several states poses emerging risks by crowding out growth-enhancing capital expenditure, said the Economic Survey for 2025-26. This also increasingly affects the cost at which the government borrows and India’s overall fiscal credibility, noted the survey, tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

According to the report, between 2018-19 (FY19) and FY25, a total of 18 states saw a deterioration in their revenue balances. Out of this, 10 states slipped into revenue deficit from revenue surplus, five worsened their revenue deficit, and three managed to stay in revenue surplus although they witnessed a deterioration. In FY19, a total of 19 states were in revenue surplus, which reduced to 11 in FY25. This led to an increase in revenue deficit of states to 0.7% from 0.1% of GDP in FY19. Revenue deficit occurs when revenue expenditure is more than revenue receipts. Qualitatively, revenue expenditure is less desirable as it is meant for committed expenditure like salaries, pension, as against capital expenditure which creates long-term assets like infrastructure, roads, factories etc.