Fiscal populism, cash transfers by states risk crowding out growth-enhancing spending, affect India’s fiscal credibility: Economic Survey 2025-26

Fiscal populism, especially through unconditional cash transfers, in several states poses emerging risks by crowding out growth-enhancing capital expenditure, said the Economic Survey for 2025-26. This also increasingly affects the cost at which the government borrows and India’s overall fiscal credibility, noted the survey, tabled in Parliament on Thursday.
According to the report, between 2018-19 (FY19) and FY25, a total of 18 states saw a deterioration in their revenue balances. Out of this, 10 states slipped into revenue deficit from revenue surplus, five worsened their revenue deficit, and three managed to stay in revenue surplus although they witnessed a deterioration. In FY19, a total of 19 states were in revenue surplus, which reduced to 11 in FY25. This led to an increase in revenue deficit of states to 0.7% from 0.1% of GDP in FY19. Revenue deficit occurs when revenue expenditure is more than revenue receipts. Qualitatively, revenue expenditure is less desirable as it is meant for committed expenditure like salaries, pension, as against capital expenditure which creates long-term assets like infrastructure, roads, factories etc.
The Survey said unconditional cash transfers (UCTs) have expanded rapidly across several states and now form a growing share of state-level welfare spending. “Aggregate spending on UCT programmes, particularly for women, is estimated at approximately Rs 1.7 lakh crore for FY26. The number of states implementing them increased more than fivefold between FY23 and FY26, with around half of these states estimated to be in revenue deficit,” it said.
While cash transfers serve important distributional objectives, their scale and design need to be balanced against the imperative of preserving space for growth-enhancing investments, the Survey said.
Any fiscal indiscipline at the state level can no longer be treated as locally contained as it can affect the sovereign borrowing, the Survey said. Improved targeting, periodic review, and outcome-oriented design can help mitigate fiscal rigidities.
“From a macro perspective, any fiscal indiscipline at the State level also casts a shadow on the sovereign borrowing costs. With markets pricing government debt on a consolidated basis, persistent revenue deficits or an expansion of committed expenditures at the State level could affect sovereign bond yields,” the Economic Survey said. It also said that these transfers accounts for the most of the outlay and leave a very constrained space for the capital expenditure, whose growth impact is stronger and more durable.
The combined gross fiscal deficit of states increased from 2.6% of GDP in FY22 to 3.2% in FY25, while the combined revenue deficit increased from 0.4% to 0.7% of GDP, indicating continued borrowing to finance revenue expenditure. The outstanding liabilities stood at about 28.1% of GDP in FY25. Committed expenditures such as salaries, pensions, interest payments, and subsidies, absorbed about 62% of States’ revenue receipts in FY24, leaving limited fiscal room, the Survey said.
The Economic Survey also called for careful reprioritisation within State budgets. “Preserving fiscal space for capital formation and human-capital investment yields stronger and more persistent gains in household incomes, labour productivity, and welfare than a steady expansion of open-ended UCTs. While the Centre’s incentives have supported higher State capital outlays in recent years, sustaining growth will depend on complementary discipline within revenue expenditure, so that short-term income support does not erode the very investments on which inclusive, medium-term prosperity ultimately rests,” it said.
Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation.
Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries:
Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network.
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development.
What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations.
Find all stories by Dheeraj Mishra here ... Read More