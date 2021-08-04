Easing Covid SOPs: IndiGo ties up with IATA for travel pass

The Travel Pass will enable IndiGo passengers to create a ‘digital passport’ to verify their pre-travel test or vaccination status to meet the SOPs of the destination. (Representational image)

Some flyers taking IndiGo flights from Delhi or Mumbai to Male and Doha would soon be able to use IATA’s travel pass to show their vaccination status. IndiGo has partnered with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to launch a pilot project for IATA Travel Pass, that will enable passengers to create a ‘digital passport’ to verify their pre-travel test or vaccination status to meet the SOPs of the destination.

The travel pass will be a mobile app that will help passengers manage their travel in line with government requirements for Covid-19 tests or vaccines. The pilot project will start from August 20. The IATA Travel Pass will also enable authorised labs and test centres to securely send test results or vaccination certificates to passengers, the airline noted.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said, “Today, most countries have implemented protocols for travellers across the globe and this IATA Travel Pass will simplify and digitise the requisite passenger information for respective countries”.

An IndiGo official told The Indian Express that under the pilot project, the Travel Pass will be implemented only on international sectors starting with Male and Doha. “It is yet to be confirmed (at which airports will this facility be available) and it could be from Delhi or Mumbai,” the official said.

The Travel Pass will enable IndiGo passengers to create a ‘digital passport’ to verify their pre-travel test or vaccination status to meet the SOPs of the destination. They will be able to share test and vaccination certificates with authorities as well as airlines to facilitate travel. The app will also enable passengers to manage and save all travel documentation digitally and seamlessly throughout the travel experience.

The global registry, operated by IATA, will manage, and allow the flow of necessary information among various stakeholders, including healthcare providers, testing centres, airlines, airports, ground handlers, etc.