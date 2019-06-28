Ease of business: States to rank; Centre assisting in finalisation of parameters

In the government’s plan to prepare district-level ease of business rankings, while the states will be entrusted with carrying out these rankings, the central government is assisting in fleshing out the parameters on the basis of which the rankings will be decided, a senior government official said. Four central teams would assist states in this exercise.

“The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is working with states to prepare district-level ease of business rankings. The exercise will focus on approvals and NoCs needed for business when starting up. While a ranking of states has been readied, the district level approvals are slightly more detailed and could include additional formalities,” the government official said.

“In all, the rankings would be done on a 218 point metric that has been shared with states and districts would be evaluated on this,” the official added.

Last week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that a comprehensive 218-point district reform plan has been prepared.

The action plan, he pointed out, was spread across eight areas — Starting a Business for Construction, Urban Local Body Services, Paying Taxes, Land Reform Enabler, Land Administration and Property Registration Enablers, Obtaining Approval, Miscellaneous and Grievance Redressal/ Paperless Courts and Law & Order.

On earlier occasions, the government has pointed out that the district-level ease of doing business rankings would ensure that smaller towns and districts become more business friendly and have broad-based growth as the system is expected to serve as a ready reckoner for potential investors.

In July last year, the erstwhile Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) and the World Bank had come out with ease of doing business rankings for states in which Andhra Pradesh ranked the top, followed by Telangana, Haryana, Jharkhand and Gujarat.

Meanwhile, India’s Ease of doing business ranking as per the latest World Bank report was 77 in 2018, compared with 100 in 2017.