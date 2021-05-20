E-way bill integrated with FASTag, RFID

The integration of e-way bill, RFID and FASTag will enable tax officers to undertake live vigilance in respect of EWB compliances by businesses and will aid in preventing revenue leakage by real-time identification of cases of recycling and/or non-generation of EWBs.

In a move which will help curb tax evasion, GST authorities will now be able to track real-time data of commercial vehicle (CV) movement on highways by integration of the e-way bill (EWB) system with FASTag and RFID.

Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, EWBs are mandatory for inter-state transportation of goods valued over Rs 50,000 from April 2018, with the exemption to precious items such as gold. On an average, 25 lakh goods vehicle movements from more than 800 tolls are reported on a daily basis to the e-way bill system.

Tax officers can now access reports on vehicles that have passed the selected tolls without EWBs in the past few minutes. Also, vehicles carrying critical commodities specific to the state and having passed the selected toll can be viewed. Any suspicious vehicles and vehicles of EWBs generated by suspicious taxpayer GSTINs, that have passed the selected toll on a near real-time basis, can also be viewed in this report.

The officers can use these reports while conducting vigilance and make the vigilance activity more effective. Also, the officers of the audit and enforcement wing can use these reports to identify fraudulent transactions like bill trading, recycling of EWBs.