e-Shram registration tops 14 crore; most earn below Rs 10K a month

Over 14 crore workers have registered on the e-Shram portal after registration was enabled on it four months ago, the Labour Ministry said Saturday. “e-Shram portal in just about 4 months 14 crore crossed… Kudos to all those who made it possible,” Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted.

According to the data shared by the minister, as many as 14,02,92,825 informal sector workers registered on the e-Shram portal.

The latest data of the portal shows that the top five states in terms of number of registration on e-Shram are Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.

In gender terms, 52.56 per cent of those registered are female workers while 47.44 per cent are male.

As per the data, about 42.64 per cent of registered workers are Other Backward Classes (OBC), followed by 26.45 per cent from general category, 22.54 per cent from Scheduled Castes and 8.38 per cent from Scheduled Tribes.

Over 94 per cent registered workers’ income is Rs 10,000 per month or below, while over 4 per cent have income in the range of Rs 10,001 to Rs 15,000 per month.

About 51 per cent registered workers are farm labourers, followed by 11 per cent in the construction sector, 10 per cent in domestic and household workers and 6.5 per cent in the apparel segment.

About 61 per cent registered workers’ ages range from 18 years to 40 years, 23 per cent in the range of 40 years to 50 years, and 12 per cent above 50 years. About four per cent of registered workers are in the age group of 16 years to 18 years.

The e-Shram portal, which was launched on August 26, will for the first time provide insight into unorganised sector workers including migrant workers, gig workers, agricultural workers, anganwadi workers, street vendors, domestic workers among others. As of now, such a database is available mainly only for organised workers through the registered workers under EPFO. The database will be analysed to check for workers who have had any prior registration with the formal sector through the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) since both registrations have a common format of a 12-digit identification number, Universal Account Number (UAN).