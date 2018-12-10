‘E-commerce sector hiring jumps by 25 per cent, average pay up by 15 per cent’

Even as hiring in India’s e-commerce sector jumped a good 25 per cent in 2018 over the levels of 2016, the average pay has gone up by about 15 per cent. The India Hiring Intent Survey says both recruitments and salaries are expected to rise further by 15-20 per cent in 2019.

PeopleStrong, which recruits for this industry, said it continues to see good opportunities for engineers and analysts. Zairus Master, CEO, Shine.com, an online recruitment platform, cites an industry report that says around 50,000 jobs, in the fields of data science and AI, are there for the asking. “However, firms are also taking on people for non-tech jobs like business development, marketing and sales,” Master said.

With large infusions of capital from private equity players and venture capitalists, cash burn seems to be of little concern.For some functions the raises in salaries have been much higher than the average; the India Salary Benchmark 2018 report by Michael Page says pay packages for technology-related job profiles have increased by 26-30 per cent, while digital and analytics profiles are paying 31-35 per cent more than they were in 2017.

Devashish Sharma, chief, Strategic Accounts & Alliances, PeopleStrong, said pay packets could be higher in 2019 given expectations in terms of skills are also rising. “Most recruits will be those with three to seven years experience,” he noted, pointing out that people who can help improve the user experience are in demand. Amazon India, which has a preference set at IITs and IIMs, is expected to hire 2,000 new candidates this year, with a split of 50 per cent for tech and non-tech roles in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Unlike for white-collar jobs, there hasn’t been a fixed rate of growth for blue-collar jobs and predicting pay packages for 2019 has been difficult for agencies and organisations alike. —FE