DWG talks under India’s G20 presidency conclude

The meetings of the first Development Working Group (DWG) under India’s G20 Presidency concluded on Thursday in Mumbai.

The DWG meeting, which began on December 13, deliberated on various key global issues, including harnessing data for development, Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) and collective climate action.

While speaking on ‘Data for Development’, India’s DWG co-chairs and Ministry of External Affairs joint secretaries Nagaraj Naidu and Eenam Gambhir emphasised on the need to galvanise global efforts to effectively accelerate efforts to attain the goals of the 2030 Agenda.

“…as nations strive towards attainment of the SDGs (sustainable development goals), attention now coalesces globally on digital solutions and systems that enable the effective provision of essential society wide functions and services,” they stated.

Delegates from G20 countries welcomed India’s focus on SDG 12: ‘Responsible Consumption and Production,’ and deliberated avenues to integrate localised realities and knowledge, delineate scope and scale, and identify policy measures that enable and incentivise shifts in this area, a release from Press Information Bureau (PIB) said.

The DWG is a platform for G-20 member countries to come together and prioritize multilateralism, share solutions that promote growth, remap development plans and achieve the Sustainable Development Goal targets (SDG).

India will hold the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023.