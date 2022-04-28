Draft rules by 90% states on 4 labour codes: Yadav

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday expressed confidence that the four labour codes will be implemented soon as nearly 90 per cent of states have already come out with draft rules.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said around 90 per cent of the states have already published draft rules on the labour codes — which would bring another wave of reforms — and he expects the four legislations would become operational soon.

In 2019 and 2020, 29 central labour laws were amalgamated, rationalised and simplified into four labour codes, viz, the Code on Wages, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; the Code on Social Security, 2020; and the Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions Code, 2020, noted the Survey.

The new laws are in tune with the changing labour market trends and at the same time accommodate the minimum wage requirement and welfare needs of the unorganised sector workers, including the self-employed and migrant workers, within the framework of legislation.

The Centre has also pre-published the draft rules for all four codes. Now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject.

The central government has notified four labour codes, namely, the Code on Wages, 2019, on August 8, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 on September 29, 2020.

However, the Centre as well as states are required to notify rules under the four codes to enforce these laws in respective jurisdictions.

Under the Codes, the power to make rules has been entrusted to the central government, state government and appropriate government and there is a requirement for publication of rules in their official gazette for a period of 30 or 45 days for public consultation. WITH PTI