Draft e-commerce policy: Piyush Goyal asks firms to submit concerns

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has requested e-commerce firms to send their concerns about India’s draft e-commerce policy to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) within the next 10 days.

Advertising

The meeting, coming months after DPIIT circulated the 42-page draft policy that caused alarm especially among foreign e-commerce players, was held in order for the minister to understand the concerns of the tech industry and Indian and foreign e-commerce companies.

Goyal sought their suggestions towards building “a robust data protection framework that will achieve the dual purpose of privacy and innovation and strengthen India’s position as a global tech leader with focus on trust and innovation,” stated the commerce ministry in a release following the meeting.

The e-commerce industry representatives present at the meeting felt the draft was “not adequately consultative”, according to the ministry, adding that the minister assured them that “each and every concern of the industry will be addressed”.

Advertising

The companies represented in this meeting also put forward concerns related to Reserve Bank of India’s data storage requirements and processing related guidelines. “Deputy Governor of RBI, B.P. Kanungo, assured the industry representatives that the Reserve Bank of India will look into this,” stated the release.

Principles of data protection and privacy were discussed “at length” during the meeting, with industry representatives requesting the minister to ensure that the the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MeitY) Data Protection Bill will have “more clarity around classification of data and the manner of cross border flow of data”.

The minister also said that MeitY and the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) may deal with the concerns of companies who build products in India and store their data in the country and that the Bill “must reflect this.”

MeitY secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney assured e-commerce companies that the bill would reflect “all” the consultations that had taken place with the industry during its formulation, it added.

The ministries of commerce and industry, MeitY and RBI plan to work “in synergy” towards realizing the “full use of digital technology together with trade and investment” while being mindful of India’s priorities and sensitivities, according to the ministry.

The meeting assumes significance with the government still in the process of finalising India’s e-commerce policy, which has created concern among multinational e-commerce firms over certain provisions.

The draft policy, released in February, indicated an intent towards fully blocking foreign-funded e-commerce companies from holding inventory and expressed an aim to invite and encourage foreign investment in the marketplace model “alone”. It addresses six broad issues of the e-commerce ecosystem — data, infrastructure development, e-commerce marketplaces, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital economy and export promotion through e-commerce.

It further proposed setting up a framework to restrict cross-border flow of data.