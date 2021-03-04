Double taxation: NRIs, foreign nationals can submit details by March 31

Since the Budget did not offer specific relief for those stranded due to the pandemic, the Central Board of Direct taxes (CBDT) received various representations requesting relaxation in determination of residential status for FY21.

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said NRIs and foreign nationals stuck in India due to the Covid-19 pandemic and facing double taxation can submit the details to the Income Tax Department by March 31 to avail relief.

In a circular, the CBDT said that if any individual is facing double taxation even after taking into account the relief provided by the relevant Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA), he/she may furnish the specified information electronically by 31st March, 2021, to the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-tax (International Taxation).

There were apprehensions that this extended stay could lead to these individuals being counted as Indian residents as per Section 6 of the Income-tax Act for taxation purposes. For FY20, which ended on March 31, 2020, the Ministry had last May clarified that the period of stay of non-resident Indians (NRIs) and foreign nationals in India during the lockdown period would not be counted for the purpose of determining their residency status for the purpose of taxation.

