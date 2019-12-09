‘DoT to move proposal for cut in licence fee for telecom operators’

If this happens, the licence fee which operators currently pay at 8 per cent of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR), would come down to 6 per cent. If this happens, the licence fee which operators currently pay at 8 per cent of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR), would come down to 6 per cent.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has brought the issue of cutting licence fee for the telecom operators back on the table, despite the committee of secretaries not approving it.

Sources said that DoT would shortly move a proposal before the Digital Communications Commission (DCC) to reduce the universal service obligation fund (USOF) levy by 2 percentage points to 3 per cent.

If this happens, the licence fee which operators currently pay at 8 per cent of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR), would come down to 6 per cent. If the proposal is passed, it would provide a relief of around Rs 3,000 crore annually to the operators.

However, DoT has not taken any decision so far on any reduction in the rate of spectrum usage charge. There has also been no decision so far on providing any relief on the Rs 1.47 lakh crore of AGR dues resulting from the Supreme Court’s October 24 order.

Sources said since DCC is an inter-ministerial body, (apart from DoT, it has representatives from the Finance Ministry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, IT Ministry, and NITI Aayog), approval from it will be similar to approval from a body like a committee of secretaries.

Since the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has already recommended that the USOF levy be reduced by 2 percentage points, all that DoT has to do is to process it.

Trai had said since the general exchequer gets 3 per cent from the licence fee — the 5 per cent USO goes into the USO fund for improving rural teledensity — government revenues won’t be hit by any such reduction.

While giving its recommendations in 2015 for a cut in USOF levy, Trai had questioned the utilisation of the fund. It had noted that even after passage of more than 10 years, utilisation was well below 50 per cent. —FE

