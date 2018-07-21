Dept of Telecommunications to create pool of experts for other ministries, PSUs

The DoT has proposed synergising deployment and adoption of new and emerging technologies. The DoT has proposed synergising deployment and adoption of new and emerging technologies.

With an aim to build capacity for new technologies in the telecom sector, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has chalked out plans to identify officers from within the department and create a pool of experts who will guide other ministries and public sector companies on various subjects.

In a circular issued on Friday by its training cell, the DoT said: “It is proposed to identify pool of experts in new telecom technologies from amongst officers of the department for capacity building activities of the DoT as well as for supporting capacity building activities of other ministries/departments/state governments/PSUs”.

Based on the requests for such experts received from other organisations, the DoT has identified a tentative list of subjects, which include internet of things, latest cellular technologies such as 4G and 5G, telecom and network security, cyber security, big data and data mining, smart cities, implementation of WiFi technologies, cloud computing and data centres, and routers and networking. However, the circular noted that this list is not exhaustive and more topics can be appended to it later.

In the draft of the National Digital Communications Policy, which was granted the Telecom Commission’s approval earlier this month, the DoT has proposed synergising deployment and adoption of new and emerging technologies by creating a roadmap for emerging technologies and its use in the communications sector, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, robotics, internet of things, cloud computing and machine-to-machine communications. By 2022, the policy proposes to expand the IoT ecosystem to five billion connected devices within the country. Further, in terms of human resources, it proposes training and re-skilling of one million people in new age technologies.

The government also plans to establish India as a global hub for cloud computing, content hosting and delivery, for which the National Digital Communications Policy moots evolving regulatory frameworks for promoting the

establishment of international data centres. “It is while formulation of such policies, which deal with the coming of age technologies and systems that these experts can be consulted by other departments,” a senior government official said.

