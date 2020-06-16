DoT says only 50% staff per division must come

Following the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) orders on lockdown relaxations, DoT employees below the rank of deputy secretary had started coming to the office. (File Photo/Representational) Following the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) orders on lockdown relaxations, DoT employees below the rank of deputy secretary had started coming to the office. (File Photo/Representational)

With the number of COVID-19 positive cases in government offices on the rise, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked only 50 per cent of the total staff from each section or division of the telecom ministry to attend office every day.

Following the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) orders on lockdown relaxations, DoT employees below the rank of deputy secretary had started coming to the office. However, instead of 50 per cent staff from each section attending office on alternate days, entire sections of telecom ministry would attend the office, DoT officials said.

“The intention of the guideline is for around 50 per cent of the sanctioned strength (depending on functional requirement) at each sectional level to be present at a time in the office so that social distancing at the relevant workplace is facilitated. Calling the entire strength of a section at a time on a day for a few days a week is not in the spirit of the guidelines,” the DoT said in a fresh notice to the employees.

In the new notice, the DoT has also asked the employees attending office to mandatorily wear masks inside offices, failing which administrative action could be taken against them. The DoT had earlier sent a notice in this regard to all its employees on June 9.

