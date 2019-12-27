DoT plans ‘millimeter’ spectrum sale, to seek TRAI view in January

This new spectrum under the 5G band called the ‘millimeter-wave bands’ is separate from the 8,300 megahertz (MHz), which the government plans to auction between March and April. This new spectrum under the 5G band called the ‘millimeter-wave bands’ is separate from the 8,300 megahertz (MHz), which the government plans to auction between March and April.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) plans to auction the 24.75 – 27.25 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum in the 5G band in the next calendar year, and is likely to seek Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) views on the same, officials in the know of the developments said.

This new spectrum under the 5G band called the ‘millimeter-wave bands’ is separate from the 8,300 megahertz (MHz), which the government plans to auction between March and April. The DoT is likely to approach TRAI in January for seeking its views on the sale of these additional bands, DoT officials said.

The millimeter-wave band or extremely high-frequency frequency spectrum is mainly designed for usage in airport security scanners, closed-circuit television, scientific research, machine-to-machine communication, and military fire control.

“As your wavelength becomes smaller, the cell size becomes less, which is the footprint of the relay station. This will be used more by the industry. And where you already have fiber connection and you want to reach houses, this will be through millimeter bands,” a government official said.

Though the DoT wanted to put up these bands for auctions earlier, possibly with the 8,300 MHz spectrum sale, the reference to TRAI and seeking its response took some time, leading to the delay, sources said.

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) had on December 20 approved the sale of the 8,300 MHz spectrum across 22 licensed spectrum access (LSA) or telecom circles. It had then decided to accept all the recommendations made by TRAI, including on keeping the reserve prices at Rs 5.22 lakh crore.

The approval by DCC comes nearly two months after Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had while inaugurating the India Mobile Congress, assured industry leaders that the Central government was considering “pricing reforms in the sector”, hinting at the reserve price for spectrum auction.

The three biggest telecom players in India have expressed their reservations about the high prices of spectrum auction to be conducted in March- April next year. Industry body Cellular Operators Association of India’s Director General Rajan Mathews also had, in a note, said that the current price “recommended by the regulator is significantly high if compared globally and needs to be reviewed and rationalized looking at the financial distress that the sector is reeling under”.

Despite the reservations expressed by the industry, the government is hopeful of selling the 5G spectrum when the auctions take place next year. Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash had earlier this month said that he was hopeful that the companies would participate in 5G sale as the “telecom operators do require spectrum”. “I think we should be able to sell. Their services are expanding, their networks are expanding. There should be good competition in bidding for this. I will wait and watch” he had said.

Going by the current prices, only 35 per cent of the total Rs 5.22 lakh crore reserve price has been kept aside for the 5G band sale, the sources quoted above said, adding that telecom companies would have to shell roughly only about Rs 9000 crore upfront for now.

“There is a two-year moratorium (on spectrum payments). The remaining has to be paid in 16 installments…so if companies have a vision of giving 5G to the country, then they should also be able to invest that much money,” DoT sources explained.

