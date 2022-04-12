DoT invites ministries, industry tie-up to build 5G use-case ecosystems

The DoT has invited expression of interest (EoI) from various stakeholders for partnerships to build 5G use-case ecosystems focused on users and industry needs.

An inter-ministerial committee — chaired by Member (Technology), Digital Communications Commission and with representatives from the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Department of Science and Technology, and other ministries — has also been formed. The panel will function under the guidance of the Telecom Secretary, a release from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said.

The new partnership programme will be called “5G Vertical Engagement and Partnership Program (VEPP)”, it added. To expedite the development of use cases for the industry, the DoT said it would, in partnership with other ministries, state governments and startup hubs, “facilitate necessary approvals, regulatory clearances to enable use case prototyping, pilots, demos, trials at the user or vertical industry premises”.