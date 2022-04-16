DoT draft: Telecom infra to be mandatory inside housing projects

The government is considering mandating installation of telecom infrastructure inside housing projects and premises by introducing changes in the national building code and model building bye-laws, according to draft Right of Way guidelines issued by the Department of Telecom.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has come up with the draft Right of Way (RoW) guidelines for establishment of telecom infrastructure across the country to amend old norms and finetune the rules to suit the requirement of 5G network rollout.

Telecom operators will need to install 5G sites closer to the ground as the signals transmitted for the service will move at very high speed but cover shorter distances. WITH PTI