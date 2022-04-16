scorecardresearch
DoT draft: Telecom infra to be mandatory inside housing projects

The DoT has come up with the draft RoW norms to finetune rules to suit the requirement of 5G network rollout

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
April 16, 2022 1:36:05 am
Department of Telecommunications, Right of Way (RoW) guidelines, 5G services, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsTelecom operators will need to install 5G sites closer to the ground as the signals transmitted for the service will move at very high speed but cover shorter distances. File

The government is considering mandating installation of telecom infrastructure inside housing projects and premises by introducing changes in the national building code and model building bye-laws, according to draft Right of Way guidelines issued by the Department of Telecom.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has come up with the draft Right of Way (RoW) guidelines for establishment of telecom infrastructure across the country to amend old norms and finetune the rules to suit the requirement of 5G network rollout.

Telecom operators will need to install 5G sites closer to the ground as the signals transmitted for the service will move at very high speed but cover shorter distances.  WITH PTI

