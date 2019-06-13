DoT cracks down on illegal mobile signal repeaters in Delhi raids

The Wireless Monitoring Organisation of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), along with relevant authorities and telecom operators, conducted raids at several locations across Delhi to take down illegal mobile signal repeaters, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said in a statement.

“Illegal mobile signal repeaters have become a major nuisance and are one of the biggest reasons for customers facing network issues like call drops and low data speeds. These illegal repeaters are installed by individuals/establishments at homes/offices/PG/guest houses to boost mobile signals.

“These illegal equipment interfere with mobile networks, impact signal quality and degrade network experience in the complete area. Mobile operators, who are making record investments in purchasing spectrum and rolling out network equipment, are grappling with this challenge and have called out the authorities to crack down on these installations and take strict action,” COAI said.

The locations where raids were conducted include both residential and commercial establishments in areas such as Laxmi Nagar, Paharganj, Greater Kailash, Inderpuri, Adarsh Nagar, Model Town, Patel Nagar, South Extension, Chandni Chowk, Rohini, Sant Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Civil Lines, Ashok Vihar and Rajendra Nagar. The identified locations also include Gurgaon and Noida.

“Raids were also conducted in Karol Bagh where such illegal equipment is being sold,” the statement said, adding that with this exercise in Delhi, 32 illegal repeaters were removed and 46 notices were given to remove identified ones with immediate effect.