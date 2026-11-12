Don’t have to leave Keralam to build something for the world: CM Satheesan

- Tags:
- Kerala
- Kovalam
- Thiruvananthapuram
Billed as Asia’s largest beachside startup festival, the launch of the eighth edition of Huddle Global at Kovalam beach offers a near-perfect setting, melding Keralam’s traditional revenue earner, tourism, and its new ambition to foster a vibrant startup ecosystem.
Kovalam is one of southern Keralam’s coastal tourism hubs, located in the capital Thiruvananthapuram and famous for its three adjacent arch-shaped beaches, iconic lighthouse and smattering of Ayurvedic wellness retreats.
The startup ecosystem, on the other hand, is the state’s new frontier as it attempts to transition into a high-end services hub, even as it tries to shake off its redoubtable reputation for labour protests, patchy transport infrastructure and stringent environmental regulations.
Inaugurating the three-day event organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan signalled a qualitative push in the state’s startup ecosystem. “Today, we are announcing a major shift in our startup strategy: from quantity to quality, from creating startups to building globally successful enterprises. Our ambition is to nurture more than 100 startups with annual revenues exceeding Rs 100 crore,” he said here on Thursday.
“Our message to every young entrepreneur is simple: You don’t have to leave Keralam to build something the world needs.”
Satheesan said the state government would establish 10 world-class, research-focused incubators through the Translational Research and Innovation Centre-Kerala (TRIC-K), an academic-industry incubator hosted at the University of Kerala. The government also plans to strengthen startup funding, innovation grants, research and development support, and seed financing, besides developing new debt-financing instruments through the Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC), Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and banking partners, he said.
“Huddle Global has brought the world to this beach. Now the endeavour should be to take these companies to the world.”
The confluence of tourism and the startup ecosystem in Keralam is already visible, with travel and tourism startups having grown exponentially in the state, a state government official who attended the event said.
According to data available with the state’s tourism department, over 150 startups are operating in the hospitality sector alone. Of these, over 100 started operations in the last 36 months.
Huddle is being positioned as a focal point for tech startups and other relevant stakeholders in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. It is designed to offer startups a platform to showcase their products and interact with technology and industry leaders in relatively informal settings.
Keralam’s startup journey commenced meaningfully in 2014 with a simple idea: to introduce innovation and entrepreneurship in colleges. The state government then launched Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres to give students a platform to explore ideas, build products and start ventures. Over the past decade, the state has built one of the world’s most inclusive and impactful startup ecosystems.
Keralam is home to more than 9,200 registered startups, which are addressing real problems in areas like health, education, agriculture, climate and digital services. They have generated more than 75,000 direct jobs over the last decade, according to data from KSUM, the government’s nodal agency for promoting entrepreneurship.
(The writer was in Keralam at the invitation of the Kerala Startup Mission.)