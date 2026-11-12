Don’t have to leave Keralam to build something for the world: CM Satheesan

Billed as Asia’s largest beachside startup festival, the launch of the eighth edition of Huddle Global at Kovalam beach offers a near-perfect setting, melding Keralam’s traditional revenue earner, tourism, and its new ambition to foster a vibrant startup ecosystem.

Kovalam is one of southern Keralam’s coastal tourism hubs, located in the capital Thiruvananthapuram and famous for its three adjacent arch-shaped beaches, iconic lighthouse and smattering of Ayurvedic wellness retreats.

The startup ecosystem, on the other hand, is the state’s new frontier as it attempts to transition into a high-end services hub, even as it tries to shake off its redoubtable reputation for labour protests, patchy transport infrastructure and stringent environmental regulations.