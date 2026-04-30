Don’t give access to prediction market: Govt to VPN providers

The Indian Express earlier reported that a market predicting the winner of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Election has received bets up to $16 million, as of Monday (April 27).

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has directed virtual private network (VPN) providers to ensure that their platforms are not used to access banned online betting and prediction market platforms such as Polymarket.

The advisory comes as prediction market sites are finding traction among users, despite the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (PROGA) banning them.

It is worth noting that the advisory, issued earlier this week, explicitly names Polymarket.

The ministry said despite being banned in India, prediction markets and other betting sites are accessible over a VPN connection, rendering the website blocking meaningless, and defeating the whole purpose of the ban.