‘Domestic telcos to see only 15% growth in FY21’

The growth of Indian telecom companies in financial year 2020-21 will be hit due to the coronavirus-induced slowdown and a lower than expected rise in data usage, Fitch Ratings said Thursday.

The overall earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of domestic telcos is likely to see a growth of only 15 per cent on year growth in FY21, as compared to the 20 per cent on year growth seen during the last fiscal ended March 2020, the rating agency said in a note.

“The EBITDA growth of telcos seen in the January-March quarter during the last fiscal was driven by hike in pan-industry tariff hike and a growth in 4G data usage. The same would, however, slow down going ahead, as the country went into a nationwide lockdown from March 24,” Fitch said.

In October last, after the Supreme Court’s first judgment on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) matter, both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea — who were hit the hardest by the order — had sought to hike tariffs without interference from the government.

The following month, the two telcos, as well as the latest entrant Reliance Jio Infocomm, hiked prices by as much as 30 per cent, with further indications that the time for lower price end users was limited. The three telcos had moved to set a minimum monthly recharge for prepaid users in an effort to shore up revenues.

“The pandemic-led economic slowdown will mostly affect lower-revenue users, those who spend Rs 50-100 a month, which could prevent further improvements in monthly average revenue per user (ARPU),” Fitch said.

