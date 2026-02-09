‘Domestic MFs halve ownership gap with FIIs in NSE-listed firms to 5.5% in by December 2025’

Domestic mutual funds (MFs) have narrowed their shareholding gap with foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in NSE-listed companies to nearly half, from 10.51% at the end of December 2022 to 5.5% by the end of December 2025, fueled by strong inflows from retail investors, according to a report by primedatabase.com.

At its peak, the gap was 17.14% on March 31, 2015 with FIIs’ share at 20.70% and MFs’ share at just 3.56%. “The balance of ownership in Indian equities is tilting inward, reinforcing the market’s growing atmanirbharta (self-reliance), as MFs alone seem set to overtake FIIs in the coming quarters. This trend started with demonetisation in 2016 and accelerated during Covid years,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director, PRIME Database Group.